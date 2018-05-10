Chrome extension replaces 'Elon Musk' with 'Grimes's Boyfriend'

Elon who?
Thanks to a new Google Chrome extension called Elon Musk Text Replacement, you can swap out references you see online to Tesla CEO Elon Musk with the phrase "Grimes's Boyfriend."
Musk is reportedly dating the electronic musician who goes by the name Grimes.
With the extension, a headline like "Elon Musk wants to be your candyman" turns into "Grimes's Boyfriend wants to be your candyman."
The extension's creator, James Bartholomeou, explained his reasoning on Twitter, saying famous women often end up referred to in relation to their spouses.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.