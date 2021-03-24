Chrissy Teigen: 'It's time to say goodbye to Twitter'

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

One of Twitter's most popular users is breaking up with the platform.

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen announced Wednesday evening she would leave the social network, issuing a heartfelt goodbye in a series of tweets that thanked her followers for 10 years of friendship but said the platform's environment had become overwhelmingly negative.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world, I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," Teigen tweeted to her 13.7 million followers.

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."

CNET via Twitter

Noting that it's her goal to spread happiness, she also lamented that she not as comfortable responding to public criticism as many might think.

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not," she tweeted, before deleting the account and all her tweets.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Teigen's departure from the network.