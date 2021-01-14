Jay Maidment

Actor Chris Evans may return as Captain America in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Deadline reported on Thursday. Unnamed sources tell the publication it's unlikely Evans would return in another standalone Captain America movie, but that he may take a cue from Robert Downey Jr., who appeared as Iron Man in films where his character wasn't the main focus. He could also appear in a different timeline from the one Evans' character has followed in the past.

Cap fans on social media seemed intrigued by the idea, with some debating how it could happen. Evans' Captain America traveled back in time in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, returning to the movie's timeline as a senior citizen after living the life of his dreams with Peggy Carter.

"Like seriously! Who cares about timelines?" wrote one Twitter user. "It's a Marvel movie. I just wanna see my favorite Chris in T-shirts two sizes too small."

Like seriously! Who cares about timelines? It's a Marvel movie. I just wanna see my favorite Chris in t-shirts 2 sizes too small😂 pic.twitter.com/3oq6jF1Jc7 — Angharad (@CelticGodess20) January 14, 2021

Me to anyone with any negative thoughts on this. pic.twitter.com/uetPM2nSpj — 💔🖤Austin🖤💔 (@RatedRAustin_) January 14, 2021

Marvel wouldn't confirm the news to Deadline. We have reached out as well and will update this post if we hear back.