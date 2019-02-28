Chinese kids literally sing Huawei's praises in surreal video

DWNews YouTube/Screenshot by CNET

A video of kids praising Chinese telecom Huawei through song reportedly went viral, and you can get the catchy tune stuck in your head too.

The song, Huawei Beauty, was posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo Wednesday, according to Reuters, which cited China's state-run tabloid the Global Times.

Take a look.

The kids are dressed identically, in white shirts with the character for China on them, aside from a brief section where some are dressed as a police officer, a soldier, a nurse, a waiter and a sassy racing driver.

The lyrics center around how great Huawei phones and China are, according to a translation on the ResetEra forums, with lines like "All around the world, which phone is the most pretty? Everyone says it's Huawei" and "Huawei makes me smarter! Teacher teaches me to love my country, homemade phones, love Huawei."

However, the best lyric in the translation is clearly "Global phones ranking, innovation by Huawei" -- kids are all about global rankings and corporate innovation.

It was produced by a singing studio at the government-funded community activity center for women and children of Zhuhai, Reuters reported, and was mocked by people on Weibo for being nationalist. The scandal-scarred company's phones aren't available in the US, and politicians slam it as a security threat.

Huawei said it had nothing to do with the video, the Global Times later reported. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

