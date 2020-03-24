China is re-releasing Avengers and Avatar to revive cinemas after its coronavirus lockdown

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

While the world reels from the coronavirus outbreak, China is in the process of bringing its country back to life. Part of that process involves resuscitating China's increasingly important cinema industry. In order to do that, it's bringing back the big guns, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, a source from one of China's nationwide cinema operators stated movies from the Avengers series, Christopher Nolan movies like Inception and Interstellar, and -- get this -- Avatar will be brought back in an attempt to lure an understandably cautious Chinese public back to cinemas.

In the last few months China has implemented a strict lockdown of its citizens in the wake of the coronavirus but those regulations are being relaxed after China has begun reporting very few new cases compared to previous months.

One of the most interesting parts: If these movies do well at the Chinese box office, it could revive the eternal battle for the global box office champion. Avengers: Endgame is currently the highest grossing movie of all time at $2,797,800,564. But Avatar is close behind at $2,790,439,000, according to Box Office Mojo. That's a gap of just $7 million. If Avatar somehow finds itself outperforming Avengers: Endgame during these events, it could possibly usurp the existing king.