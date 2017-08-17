China cracks down on VPN sellers over Alibaba

Hong Wu, Getty Images

The Chinese government has issued a warning to any websites that are selling virtual private networks.

On Thursday, the Cyberspace Administration of China demanded that five websites remove vendors that sell VPNs, which the country outlawed in July. Officials in China wanted to stop people from using VPNs to get around the Great Firewall, which blocked websites like Twitter and Facebook.

VPNs would also help people keep their internet traffic private from the government or anybody who is trying to spy on them.

One of the websites included Alibaba and Taobao, China's largest e-commerce retailer, according to Reuters.

The government issued an order to "immediately carry out a comprehensive clean-up of harmful information, close corresponding illegal accounts" and "submit a rectification report," Reuters reported.

China has been cracking down on VPNs, including ordering Apple to remove all VPN apps on its Chinese store and investigating social media sites like WeChat and Weibo. The nation passed a law that will require tech companies to remove VPNs by early 2018.

Alibaba did not respond to requests for comment. It is unclear when Alibaba will have to remove the VPN vendors.