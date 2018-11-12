CNET también está disponible en español.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special coming to Netflix

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming back much sooner than anticipated. The Netflix original series about Sabrina Spellman, a 16-year-old half-witch half-mortal, is returning Dec. 14 for a standalone holiday special called A Midwinter's Tale. 

The first 10 episodes of the series premiered back in October, and while we know a second season is coming, Netflix has yet to announce a date for it. But you can stop muttering curses under your breath, because now at least there's a holiday special to tide us over. 

Given the thematically dark nature of the first season, it will be interesting to see if the standalone Christmas episode shifts to a merrier tone. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the news Monday morning and is already singing the episode's praises.

Netflix also tweeted the first photo from the episode:

Happy Haunting Days and a Merry Witchmas to all! 

