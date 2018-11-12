Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming back much sooner than anticipated. The Netflix original series about Sabrina Spellman, a 16-year-old half-witch half-mortal, is returning Dec. 14 for a standalone holiday special called A Midwinter's Tale.
The first 10 episodes of the series premiered back in October, and while we know a second season is coming, Netflix has yet to announce a date for it. But you can stop muttering curses under your breath, because now at least there's a holiday special to tide us over.
Given the thematically dark nature of the first season, it will be interesting to see if the standalone Christmas episode shifts to a merrier tone. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the news Monday morning and is already singing the episode's praises.
Netflix also tweeted the first photo from the episode:
Happy Haunting Days and a Merry Witchmas to all!
Discuss: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special coming to Netflix
