Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming back much sooner than anticipated. The Netflix original series about Sabrina Spellman, a 16-year-old half-witch half-mortal, is returning Dec. 14 for a standalone holiday special called A Midwinter's Tale.

The first 10 episodes of the series premiered back in October, and while we know a second season is coming, Netflix has yet to announce a date for it. But you can stop muttering curses under your breath, because now at least there's a holiday special to tide us over.

Given the thematically dark nature of the first season, it will be interesting to see if the standalone Christmas episode shifts to a merrier tone. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the news Monday morning and is already singing the episode's praises.

Praise Satan! I mean, Praise Santa! @sabrinanetflix has a X-mas Special dropping on 12/14!! I love this episode of #CAOS!! @netflix 🔮👹👼🏼🎄⚡️☃️🥂🍷☠️ pic.twitter.com/A5DPs4Dajv — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 12, 2018

Netflix also tweeted the first photo from the episode:

Sabrina Spellman has a gift for you: "A Midwinter’s Tale" — the new, standalone episode of @SabrinaNetflix — premieres December 14! #CAOS pic.twitter.com/c8khw56qjn — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 12, 2018

Happy Haunting Days and a Merry Witchmas to all!