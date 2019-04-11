Guava Island, a new movie from Donald Glover (also known as rapper Childish Gambino) is set to hit Amazon Prime Video coinciding with his set at music festival Coachella.
The "tropical thriller" directed by Hiro Murai, stars Glover and Rhianna, and centers around a local musician trying to throw a music festival, Glover tweeted Wednesday.
Guava Island will be available on Amazon Prime April 13 at 12:01 a.m. ET. And if you happen to actually be at Coachella, Glover will be showing it there, too.
Discuss: Childish Gambino movie Guava Island comes to Amazon Prime Video Coachella weekend
