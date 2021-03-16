Champions League: How to watch or stream online

Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty

Real Madrid and Man City are now through, having taken care of Atalanta and Borussia Mönchengladbach respectively. But tomorrow we have reigning champs Bayern Munich vs. Lazio and Chelsea vs. Athletico Madrid.

Both matches start at 4 p.m. on March 17.

Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch



US

Your best bet is signing up with CBS All Access.

All the details on CBS' online coverage of Champions League matches can be found here. CBS All Access doesn't just have access to this match in particular, but all Champions League matches. You'll also be able to watch all matches in the Europa League, the second-tier European competition.

Univision has the rights to the US Spanish broadcast of the Champions League, however. You can find out more here.

UK

If you want to watch Champions League football in the UK, our recommendation is sign up with BT Sport.

BT Sport is streaming all the Champions League matches, but it also gives you access to a bunch of other good stuff, like UFC, so it's worth getting.

Australia

Much like the English Premier League, Optus Sport is showing all the Champions League matches in Australia.

If you care about watching soccer at all, the Optus Sport deal is a good one. Especially if you follow the EPL which, being the most high profile league on the planet, most soccer fans do.



Disclaimer: I subscribe to the service and love it. Easy access to all matches on my smart TV and works nicely with a mobile app.