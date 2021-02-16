Champions League 2020/2021: Results, upcoming matches and how to watch online in the US, UK and Australia

Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

It's Champions League time, folks. The first matches of the knockout stages have already been completed and there's heaps more to come. Barcelona vs PSG already went down and it was a massacre folks. Mbappe scored his second Champions League hat-trick!

Here's everything you need to know...

Results

RB Leipzig - 0

Liverpool - 2 (Mo Salah 53'; Sadio Mane 58')

Barcelona - 1 (Messi 27' (P))

PSG - 4 (Mbappe 32', 65', 85'; Moise Keane 70')

Upcoming matches

Round of 16: Leg 1

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund -- 3pm EST, 17th Feb.

Porto vs. Juventus -- 3pm EST, 17th Feb.

Athletico Madrid vs. Chelsea -- 3pm EST, 23rd Feb.

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich -- 3pm EST, 23rd Feb.

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid -- 3pm EST, 24th Feb.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Man City -- 3pm EST, 24th Feb.

How to watch

US

Your best bet is signing up with CBS All Access.

All the details on CBS' online coverage of Champions League matches can be found here. CBS All Access doesn't just have access to this match in particular, but all Champions League matches. You'll also be able to watch all matches in the Europa League, the second-tier European competition.

Univision has the rights to the US Spanish broadcast of the Champions League, however. You can find out more here.

UK

If you want to watch Champions League football in the UK, our recommendation is sign up with BT Sport.

BT Sport is streaming all the Champions League matches, but it also gives you access to a bunch of other good stuff, like UFC, so it's worth getting.

Australia

Much like the English Premier League, Optus Sport is showing all the Champions League matches in Australia.

If you care about watching soccer at all, the Optus Sport deal is a good one. Especially if you follow the EPL which, being the most high profile league on the planet, most soccer fans do.



Disclaimer: I subscribe to the service and love it. Easy access to all matches on my smart TV and works nicely with a mobile app.