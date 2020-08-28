Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, is dead at 43

CNET

Chadwick Boseman died Friday at the age of 43, according to AP. The actor, who starred in Marvel's Black Panther and Netflix's Da 5 Bloods, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.

His publicist Nicki Fioravante informed AP that he died in his Los Angeles home alongside his wife and family. Boseman was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 had never spoken publicly about his battle.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," said a statement from his family. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more -- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Born in 1976 in South Carolina, Boseman was initially known for his portrayal of real-life figures like James Brown in Get on Up, Jackie Robinson in 42 and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. He rose to superstardom when cast as Black Panther in numerous movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther -- a groundbreaking comic book movie that scored seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Most recently he starred in Da 5 Bloods, a war drama directed by Spike Lee.

Tributes online and from his peers in Hollywood have begun pouring in.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

man. speechless. you were a king on and off screen. it doesn't seem real. you were like a comet that flew by so fast. you will be missed brother. rest easy #chadwickboseman 🥺 pic.twitter.com/op0M8Fffml — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick. Jackie Robinson. James Brown. T’Challa. You changed the game. Forever. My prayers go out to your family and loved ones. We loved you and thank you for loving all of us. pic.twitter.com/wZLQjtGMsB — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) August 29, 2020

I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt. He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal - like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight. https://t.co/cdsjU2oB3B — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 29, 2020

I keep thinking about my 3-year-old in his Black Panther costume. How he wore it almost every day when he got it, refused to take it off. The way he walked around saying “I’m the Black Panther.” How happy it made him. What Chadwick gave us was immeasurable. What an enormous loss. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) August 29, 2020

To be young, gifted, and black. pic.twitter.com/Y8KRkadsVv — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 29, 2020

This video shows the significance of Chadwick Boseman‘s role as T’Challa in “Black Panther.” An example of why representation matters pic.twitter.com/oXnRbdwRit — Austin Kim (@AustinKKim) August 29, 2020

