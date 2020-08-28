Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, is dead at 43

Chadwick Boseman died Friday at the age of 43, according to AP. The actor, who starred in Marvel's Black Panther and Netflix's Da 5 Bloods, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.
His publicist Nicki Fioravante informed AP that he died in his Los Angeles home alongside his wife and family. Boseman was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 had never spoken publicly about his battle.
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," said a statement from his family. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more -- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."
Born in 1976 in South Carolina, Boseman was initially known for his portrayal of real-life figures like James Brown in Get on Up, Jackie Robinson in 42 and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. He rose to superstardom when cast as Black Panther in numerous movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther -- a groundbreaking comic book movie that scored seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Most recently he starred in Da 5 Bloods, a war drama directed by Spike Lee.
Tributes online and from his peers in Hollywood have begun pouring in.
More info to come.
