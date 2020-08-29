Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, dead at 43: 'A king on and off screen'

CNET

Tributes to Chadwick Boseman continued to pour in Saturday following news that the actor died Friday at age 43. Boseman, who starred in Marvel's Black Panther and Netflix's Da 5 Bloods, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.

"Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent," tweeted brothers Anthony and Joseph Russo, who directed him in 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. "He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him -- show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness."

Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him-show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness. pic.twitter.com/8XRpRejnf7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) August 29, 2020

The actor died in his Los Angeles home alongside his wife and other members of his family, Boseman's publicist, Nicki Fioravante, informed the Associated Press. Boseman had never spoken publicly about his battle with cancer.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in a statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more -- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

In a 2018 interview with CNET Magazine, Boseman talked about all the reasons he loved playing the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. "I love that he thinks about other people," Boseman said. "He's not afraid to hear wise counsel. I think there is some fear of being wrong. I identify with that, with his plight, his personality. And I love him because the fantasy of playing a ruler -- you never get to do that. You never get to explore what that is. It's fun having power and having a say in what happens to the people around you."

Now playing: Watch this: Chadwick Boseman loves a good challenge

Born in 1976 in South Carolina to a nurse and textile worker, Boseman was initially known for his portrayal of real-life figures like James Brown in Get on Up, Jackie Robinson in 42 and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. He rose to superstardom when cast as Black Panther in numerous movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Endgame; Captain America: Civil War; and Black Panther -- a groundbreaking comic book movie that scored seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

But beyond the awards and the billion dollar box office gross, Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman helped usher in an era of better representation in comic book movies, and in Hollywood more broadly.

Most recently he starred in Da 5 Bloods, a drama directed by Spike Lee, playing Norman Earl Holloway, a freedom fighter in the Vietnam war.

Mark Mann

Tributes from fans and peers in Hollywood and beyond poured in immediately after the news broke Friday.

Denzel Washington, who secretly paid for Boseman to study acting at Oxford University, remembered him in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter as "a gentle soul and a brilliant artist."

"A deeply gifted man is gone too soon," Mark Hamill tweeted. "His memory will blaze on fiercely... from here to eternity." Wrote actor Mike Colter, "You were a king on and off screen."

"Your legacy will live on forever," Marvel Studios tweeted. DC Comics also shared a tribute: "To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever."

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 29, 2020

To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever. Rest in Power Chadwick. pic.twitter.com/F5YhIbK4wg — DC (@DCComics) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse...



A deeply gifted man is gone too soon. His memory will blaze on fiercely... from here to eternity.#ripChadwick https://t.co/CBVoNBpuII — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

man. speechless. you were a king on and off screen. it doesn't seem real. you were like a comet that flew by so fast. you will be missed brother. rest easy #chadwickboseman 🥺 pic.twitter.com/op0M8Fffml — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick. Jackie Robinson. James Brown. T’Challa. You changed the game. Forever. My prayers go out to your family and loved ones. We loved you and thank you for loving all of us. pic.twitter.com/wZLQjtGMsB — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) August 29, 2020

I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt. He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal - like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight. https://t.co/cdsjU2oB3B — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 29, 2020

I keep thinking about my 3-year-old in his Black Panther costume. How he wore it almost every day when he got it, refused to take it off. The way he walked around saying “I’m the Black Panther.” How happy it made him. What Chadwick gave us was immeasurable. What an enormous loss. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) August 29, 2020

To be young, gifted, and black. pic.twitter.com/Y8KRkadsVv — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 29, 2020

This video shows the significance of Chadwick Boseman‘s role as T’Challa in “Black Panther.” An example of why representation matters pic.twitter.com/oXnRbdwRit — Austin Kim (@AustinKKim) August 29, 2020

Boseman died on Jackie Robinson Day, which honors the professional baseball player he portrayed in the 2013 film 42. Survivors include his brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman, and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

First published on Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:21 p.m. PT.