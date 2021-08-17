CES 2022 to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19

Consumer Technology Association

People attending CES 2022 in person in Las Vegas will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the Consumer Technology Association announced on Tuesday. The decision comes as the annual tech event will once again welcome people to Las Vegas after holding an all-digital conference in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols," said Gary Shapiro, president of the CTA, in a release. "We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas."

The CTA said it will follow recommended safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and could announce modified protocols closer to CES 2022. The group also said it's assessing whether to accept proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement.

Over 1,000 companies -- including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung and Sony -- are on board for the event, according to the CTA. In addition to the in-person event in Las Vegas, CES 2022 will include a digital event that runs in parallel.

CES 2022 will take place Jan. 5-8, with media days on Jan. 3-4.