On Wednesday, more than 150 CEOs issued a public letter to congressional leaders, urging them to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to address the health and economic crises brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. CEOs from tech companies including Google, Intel, Zoom, Qualcomm, Zillow, Comcast, T-Mobile, AT&T, Etsy, DoorDash and Lyft signed the letter, through the Partnership for New York City.

"Previous federal relief measures have been essential, but more must be done to put the country on a trajectory for a strong, durable recovery," the letter says. "Congress should act swiftly and on a bipartisan basis to authorize a stimulus and relief package along the lines of the Biden-Harris administration's proposed American Rescue Plan."

The current version of the American Rescue Plan, which the House of Representatives plans to vote on this Friday, includes a third stimulus check for up to $1,400 per eligible American, as well as funding for a national vaccination program and support for the communities most impacted by the pandemic.

"The American Rescue Plan provides a framework for coordinated public-private efforts to overcome COVID-19 and to move forward with a new era of inclusive growth," the letter concludes. "The country's business community is prepared to work with you to achieve these critical objectives."

