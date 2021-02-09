Celebrate Valentine's Day with 2-for-$10 romantic flicks, $15 TV show seasons and more

Warner Bros. Pictures

There's a reason that dinner-and-a-movie is a great date idea (or at least it used to be, before the coronavirus). Everyone loves a good romantic comedy, and . Right now the site is having all sorts of sales, including $10 two-for-one mix-and-match deals, $10 romantic flicks and more.

Before we get to the sales, though, here's a cool deal disguised as trivia. Vudu reports that Crazy Rich Asians is the site's most-watched movie in February, and the movie doesn't just rule in aggregate -- it's the No. 1 movie in February in 40 out of 50 states. To celebrate, you can buy .

In addition, for Valentine's Day, Vudu has a collection of nearly 200 movies you can mix and match to get . Movies in the collection include Clueless, You've Got Mail, Sex and the City: The Movie, Pretty in Pink and dozens more.

There are another -- Maleficent, Titanic, Dirty Dancing, Yesterday and many others.

Finally, there are just under 50 TV shows for that you can snag an . That includes relatively new entries like Fleabag and Belgravia along with more established titles like Real Housewives and Psych.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.