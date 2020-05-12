CNET también está disponible en español.

Celebrate Top Gun Day by streaming the classic -- here are the cheapest places to find it

You can rent Top Gun from Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and elsewhere. But head to Fandango Now for the remastered 4K UHD version.

We're still seven months away from the release of Top Gun: Maverick, but you don't have to wait that long to watch shirtless volleyball or listen to some Kenny Loggins. May 13 is Top Gun Day -- think Pirate Day, only you get to tell everyone "Son, your ego is writing checks your body can't cash" instead of "Arrr." 

One of the perks of Top Gun Day is getting to compel your significant other to watch Top Gun with you. No doubt some of you still have your original copy of the movie on LaserDisc, but if you need somewhere to watch it, it turns out that the rental and purchase prices vary from one streaming service to another. So I figured I'd track down the cheapest sources for you. Here are the best prices I could find:

Rent in SD: $3 at Amazon | $3 at Google Play$3 at Fandango Now

Rent in HD: $4 at Amazon | $4 at iTunes | $4 at Google Play | $4 at Fandango Now

Buy in HD: $10 at Amazon | $10 at iTunes | $10 at Fandango Now

Rent in 4K UHD: $6 at Fandango Now

Buy in 4K UHD: $13 at Fandango Now

