Celebrate Top Gun Day by streaming the classic -- here are the cheapest places to find it

We're still seven months away from the release of Top Gun: Maverick, but you don't have to wait that long to watch shirtless volleyball or listen to some Kenny Loggins. May 13 is Top Gun Day -- think Pirate Day, only you get to tell everyone "Son, your ego is writing checks your body can't cash" instead of "Arrr."
One of the perks of Top Gun Day is getting to compel your significant other to watch Top Gun with you. No doubt some of you still have your original copy of the movie on LaserDisc, but if you need somewhere to watch it, it turns out that the rental and purchase prices vary from one streaming service to another. So I figured I'd track down the cheapest sources for you. Here are the best prices I could find:
Rent in SD: $3 at Amazon | $3 at Google Play | $3 at Fandango Now
Rent in HD: $4 at Amazon | $4 at iTunes | $4 at Google Play | $4 at Fandango Now
Buy in HD: $10 at Amazon | $10 at iTunes | $10 at Fandango Now
Rent in 4K UHD: $6 at Fandango Now
Buy in 4K UHD: $13 at Fandango Now
