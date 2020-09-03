Celebrate the demise of your enemies with new Star Trek Klingon Bloodwine

Paramount

If you love Star Trek and want to drink like a Klingon, you're in luck. Wines That Rock has just released its version of Klingon Bloodwine, to be sold online by Star Wars Wines.

The 2018 Klingon Bloodwine Cabernet Sauvignon is described as having "strong flavors that glisten a vibrant ruby color in the glass with aromas of dark chocolate and bold flavors."

The Klingon Bloodwine comes in a collectible bottle that features a silkscreen design and hand-dipped wax finish that pays homage to the three pillars of Klingon Culture; honor, duty and tradition. As a special Easter Egg for fans, Bloodwine bottles also feature four separate, unique corks that were produced with Klingon proverbs.

Just remember when drinking Klingon Bloodwine to say "IwlIj jachjaj" ("May your blood scream!") instead of the traditional "Cheers!" Or better yet, sing the Klingon drinking song.

Star Trek Wines

There's a new United Federation of Planets Special Reserve Sauvignon Blanc available as well. The wine is made from north coast California grapes, and is described as having "flavors of elegant tropical fruits and white peach burst forth with a refined acidity that balances the ripe citrus aromas."

Each limited-edition bottle is individually numbered and is designed as a companion to the United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel. The collectible bottle also has a unique label cut inspired by the StarFleet Delta, which is a nod to Star Trek: The Next Generation official issue uniforms.

The new Klingon Bloodwine retails for $50 (roughly £38, AU$69) while the United Federation of Planets Special Reserve Sauvignon Blanc is available for $40 (roughly £30, AU$55).

You can also purchase the wines as a set for $90 (roughly £68, AU$124) exclusively at StarTrekWines.com. All wines begin shipping on the official Klingon Day of Honor -- Sept. 17.

Previously, Star Trek Wines sold its first two wines -- 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois from Bordeaux, France, and a Special Reserve United Federation of Planets old vine zinfandel -- to celebrate the 2020 launch of the new series Star Trek: Picard starring Patrick Stewart.

Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Lower Decks can all be seen on CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)