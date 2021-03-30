WWDC 21 CDC director fears 'impending doom' SpaceX Starship SN11 test flight Suez Canal The Weeknd may release new song as an NFT $3,600 child tax credit
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Spy Kids by buying the movie for $7, the lowest price around

You can also get the three-movie collection for $18.

If you'd like a reminder about how old you are, I'm here to tell you that the family classic Spy Kids hit theaters 20 years ago -- March 30, 2001. I don't know what surprises me more about that movie: how good it was, how it's still a part of pop culture 20 years later, or that it was created by Grindhouse director Robert Rodriguez. Nonetheless, if you want to take this milestone as an opportunity to add Spy Kids to your digital library, you can save some money in the process. Fandango is currently offering Spy Kids for $7 and each of the sequels for $8 each. And you can snag the three-film collection for $18 -- all in HD. 

Spy Kids: $7
Dimension Films

Selling elsewhere for $13, you can get the original Spy Kids in HD for $7. This is the film that first pits kids Carmen and Juni (Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara) against grown-up spies armed with an array of awesome gadgets. 

$7 at Fandango Now

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams: $8
Dimension Films

You can get Spy Kids 2 for $8 in SD or $10 in HD.

This time around, Carmen and Juni are on a mission that requires teamwork, so the kids (Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara) recruit mom and dad (Carla Gugino and Antonio Banderas) along with their grandparents (Holland Taylor and Ricardo Montalban) to save the world. 

$8 at Fandango Now

Spy Kids 3: Game Over: $8
Dimension Films

You can collect the last film in the franchise, Spy Kids 3: Game Over, for $8 in SD or $10 in HD.

In this installment, Juni (Daryl Sabara) and Carmen Cortez (Alexa Vega) enter a video game. They're joined by  Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, and Ricardo Montalban.

$8 at Fandango Now

Spy Kids 3-Movie Collection: $18
Dimension Films

If you want the whole collection, this bundle rounds up all three films for $18 in HD (the movies aren't available in 4K). This collection includes Sky Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams and Spy Kid 3: Game Over. 

$18 at Fandango Now

