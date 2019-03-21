Celebrate NASA's Apollo 11 mission 50th anniversary with new USPS stamps

NASA/Twitter

If you want to give the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing your stamp of approval, the US Postal Service (USPS) has you covered.

USPS announced on on Wednesday two new stamps commemorating the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission by astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins in 1969.

"In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing on July 20, 1969, the U.S. Postal Service is pleased to reveal two stamp designs commemorating that historic milestone," USPS said in a statement.

One stamp features a photograph of Apollo 11 astronaut Aldrin in his spacesuit on the surface of the moon. The famous image was taken by fellow astronaut Armstrong, who you can see in the reflection of Aldrin's spacesuit helmet's visor.

The other stamp is a photo of the moon taken in 2010 by Alabama-based amateur astronomer Gregory Revera.

The photo shows the landing site of the lunar module in the Sea of Tranquility, which is indicated on the stamp by a dot. The margin paper (or selvage) of the stamp also shows an image of the lunar module.

Both stamps include the inscription "1969 First Moon Landing." USPS art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp art.

The stamps' release date and the details for the first day of issue ceremony are yet to be announced.

And for space historians and coin collectors alike, the US Mint has also unveiled a limited edition coin depicting the image of Aldrin's boot print on the moon.