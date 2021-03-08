Celebrate International Women's Day with these wonderful (and funny) tweets

International Women's Day

March 8 marks International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of women and raise awareness about gender inequality. Plenty of people hopped on social media to observe the occasion, including actors and directors from Margot Robbie to Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi. (Here are a host of movies and TV shows perfect to celebrate Women's History Month.)

Below you'll find their messages of support, and others. Head to the International Women's Day site for more information, including how you can donate to different causes.

Read more: Google Doodle honors women's firsts on International Women's Day

Hear it from Dolly

Global country music superstar and all-around awesome person Dolly Parton threw her voice into the mix with a shoutout to "to all you fierce, beautiful, hardworking women," saying, "There's nothing we can't do if we put our heart and soul into it!" She included a special nod to her musical buddy, producer and songwriter Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes fame.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all you fierce, beautiful, hardworking women ❤️ I’ve been lucky enough to have so many incredible women stand beside me over the years, including the wonderful @RealLindaPerry! There’s nothing we can’t do if we put our heart and soul into it! pic.twitter.com/iKkEC1h0RQ — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 8, 2021

NASA celebrates its astronauts

Women belong in space. "Here's to our female astronauts -- to the former astronauts who paved the way, the current who continue to break barriers, and the future ones who are still dreaming of what's possible," NASA tweeted. "Space exploration wouldn't be the same without you!"

Here's to our female astronauts - to the former astronauts who paved the way, the current who continue to break barriers, and the future ones who are still dreaming of what's possible. Space exploration wouldn't be the same without you! #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/nOnPLRhVoG — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) March 8, 2021

Kim Ng delivers a message



Major League Baseball has long been a boy's club, but Kim Ng became the face of advancement for women in MLB when she stepped into the job of general manager for the Miami Marlins in 2020. In an MLB tweet, Ng shared a video message for women: "If I can do it, you can do it, too."

"If I can do it, you can do it too."



Happy International Women's Day from the first female GM in MLB history, @Marlins GM Kim Ng.#IWD pic.twitter.com/n4aRusLNpj — MLB (@MLB) March 8, 2021

Listen to the Veep

US Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman in the role, shared her thoughts on International Women's Day. "I spoke to European Parliament members to stress the importance of being united in the effort to build a world that works for women," she tweeted. "Because when the world works for women, all nations will be safer, stronger and more prosperous."

I spoke to European Parliament members to stress the importance of being united in the effort to build a world that works for women. Because when the world works for women, all nations will be safer, stronger, and more prosperous. #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/RgTeJnNB7R — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 8, 2021

Pixar highlights its heroines

The powerful women and girls of Pixar movies stepped into the Twitter spotlight on Monday along with a timely Elastigirl quote: "Leave the saving of the world to the men? I don't think so."

"Leave the saving of the world to the men? I don’t think so." Happy #InternationalWomensDay! pic.twitter.com/dxu0893BBe — Pixar (@Pixar) March 8, 2021

Meet Elizabeth Nyamayaro

She's a United Nations senior adviser on gender equality, author and an award-winning humanitarian. Get to know Elizabeth Nyamayaro as she takes over Margot Robbie's Instagram account for IWD. "I can't wait for you to meet her and for her to share with us how we can all be part of creating a more gender equal world," Robbie wrote.

A shoutout from Ryan Reynolds



"Happy International Women's Day! Shoutout to local Women too. You're also pretty great," Reynolds tweeted.

Happy International Women’s Day! Shoutout to local Women too. You’re also pretty great. #InternationalWomensDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 7, 2021

The best shirt ever

Taika Waititi posted a picture of a crew member with a shirt saying: "Anything you can do I can do bleeding." The director is currently shooting Thor 4: Love and Thunder in Sydney, Australia, so we're assuming he snapped the pic from set.

Community Channel

It might not be March 8 yet in your part of the world, but it is in Australia, and what better way to celebrate by watching some of Aussie Natalie Tran's hilarious and relatable sketches on her Youtube channel, Community Channel.

Happy International Women’s Day!



Be kind to yourself and proud of the strength you carry. — natalie tran (@natalietran) March 8, 2021

Robert Irwin

Naturalist Terri Irwin's son Robert Irwin tweeted a Mother's Day-worthy post. "Thank you, Mum, for always being the biggest role model for Bindi and me and the most powerful woman I know."

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Thank you, Mum, for always being the biggest role model for Bindi and me and the most powerful woman I know. pic.twitter.com/3lWrOLyEY3 — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) March 8, 2021

The Good Place

Jameela Jamil, aka Tahani on The Good Place, interviewed Jane Fonda about social justice for IWD.

We'll add more to this post when more social media posts roll in.