CBS, Viacom to reunite in merger that creates roughly $30B company

CBS and Viacom, two television programming companies that split more than a decade ago, finalized a merger deal Tuesday to recombine, creating a single entity with about $30 billion in market value. It'll bring brands like CBS and Showtime together with the likes of Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Paramount.

A CBS-Viacom reunion is the latest in a wave of takeovers and mergers of traditional media companies, as they come to grips with the scale of their emerging competitors in the tech world. Netflix and YouTube dominate eyeballs online, and companies like Apple and Amazon, boasting market caps that flirt with $1 trillion, are delving more deeply into video programming. In response, legacy media companies are consolidating to bulk up.

Alongside with AT&T buying Time Warner and Disney taking over Fox, CBS and Viacom are the latest turning to mergers and acquisitions as they face new heavyweight competitors and a changing landscape with streaming on the rise and traditional pay-TV on the downfall.

The companies said they expect the deal, which will still need to win regulatory approval and clear other conditions, will close by the end of this year. It will convert Viacom shares into shares of CBS, with CBS shareholders owning about 61% of the combined company and Viacom, about 39%.

One of the key strategies for combining, they said in a joint release, was streaming video. CBS and Viacom said that a merged company is in a better position to accelerate a "direct-to-consumer" strategy, industry jargon for streaming services that don't involve any traditional TV distributor like a cable company. The companies collectively operate CBS All Access and Showtime's streaming option; Pluto TV, the free streaming TV service in the US; and newcomers such as CBSN, ET Live and niche players like Noggin. They noted that the merger could give them opportunities to expand their streaming more globally.

The companies also said their merger will improve opportunities in advertising and deals with distributors and create a stronger player to license their catalog to other platforms worldwide.

Viacom's head Bob Bakish will lead the combined company as President and CEO, while CBS's leader Joe Ianniello will serve as Chairman and CEO of CBS proper.

"Our unique ability to produce premium and popular content for global audiences at scale – for our own platforms and for our partners around the world – will enable us to maximize our business for today, while positioning us to lead for years to come," Bakish said in a statement.