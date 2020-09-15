CBS All Access to rebrand as Paramount Plus next year

Esto también se puede leer en español.

CBS All Access is getting a new name and look early next year. ViacomCBS on Tuesday unveiled plans to rebrand the streaming service as Paramount Plus. It's expected to launch in early 2021 and will include news and sports content, as well as shows from MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS and other ViacomCBS brands, and movies from Paramount Pictures. 

ViacomCBS said it also plans to bring Paramount Plus to international markets, initially starting with Australia, Latin America and the Nordics. (Editors' note: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

More to come. 