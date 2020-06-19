CBP reportedly used drones nationwide for Black Lives Matter protest surveillance

Sarah Tew/CNET

US Customs and Border Protection has been using drones, helicopters and planes to conduct surveillance of Black Lives Matter protests across 15 cities including Minneapolis and Buffalo, a report says. The aircraft have logged around 270 hours of surveillance footage, The New York Times reported Friday, which is being live broadcast in a CBP control room.

The drones reportedly used in Minneapolis -- where protests kicked off following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police -- has no facial recognition capabilities and was not armed. It was requested by an ICE agent, NYT reported.

Black Lives Matter protests are continuing across the US and globally as people demonstrate against the recent deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and against systemic racism.

Earlier in June, 35 congressional Democrats demanded the CBP, as well as the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and the National Guard Bureau, permanently cease surveilling peaceful protests. They said CBP used Predator drones to collect live video feeds of protests.

Surveillance of these protests breaches the First Amendment right to protest and the Fourth Amendment, which is designed to protect Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures, the members of Congress say.

The FBI said it's not conducting surveillance of First Amendment-Protected activity. Rather, it's "focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity." Similarly, the National Guard Bureau said it used an aircraft "to provide situational awareness" to National Guardsmen posted in Washington DC overnight on June 2-3.

CBP didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

