TV and Movies

Catch the season finales of Barry and Silicon Valley this weekend

The two comedies stream their final episodes for a while on HBO's streaming services.

barry-ep-7-netpicks

Bill Hader kills in his performance as a hitman-turned-amateur-actor in Barry. Get it? Kills.  

 HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Both Barry and Silicon Valley had pretty short seasons this year, just eight episodes each. However, they were both pretty strong. Here's to quality over quantity. 

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix announced that Arrested Development season 5 is coming later this month on May 29. Apparently the Bluths will be receiving a family of the year award. If they win one, could you imagine the runners-up?

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Watch some HBO Now later

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming. 

