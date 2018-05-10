Catch the season finales of Barry and Silicon Valley this weekend

HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Both Barry and Silicon Valley had pretty short seasons this year, just eight episodes each. However, they were both pretty strong. Here's to quality over quantity.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix announced that Arrested Development season 5 is coming later this month on May 29. Apparently the Bluths will be receiving a family of the year award. If they win one, could you imagine the runners-up?

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Watch some HBO Now later Your browser does not support the audio element.

