The Legend of Zelda could be getting its own series, according to reporting from The Wrap, Monday.
Adi Shankar, who executive produces Netflix's Castlevania, which is also based on a video game, could be the show's producer.
Shankar posted on Instagram that he is "working with an iconic Japanese gaming company to adapt one of their iconic video games series into a series."
"We have nothing to announce on this topic," said Nintendo of America in a statement. Nintendo makes The Legend of Zelda.
Updated 10/31 at 8:02 a.m. PT: Adds statement from Nintendo.
Discuss: Castlevania showrunner may tackle Legend of Zelda show next
