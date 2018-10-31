CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Castlevania showrunner may tackle Legend of Zelda show next

Adi Shankar is reportedly turning his attention to The Legend of Zelda.

fd-2016-the-legend-of-zelda.jpg

Adi Shankar might produce a series of The Legend of Zelda.

 Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda could be getting its own series, according to reporting from The Wrap, Monday.

Adi Shankar, who executive produces Netflix's Castlevania, which is also based on a video game, could be the show's producer. 

Shankar posted on Instagram that he is "working with an iconic Japanese gaming company to adapt one of their iconic video games series into a series." 

"We have nothing to announce on this topic," said Nintendo of America in a statement. Nintendo makes The Legend of Zelda.

Updated 10/31 at 8:02 a.m. PT: Adds statement from Nintendo.

Next Article: Apple iPad Pro, Macbook Air get some iPhone X magic, but challenges remain