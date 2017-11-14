Cards Against Humanity is back at it again. The game company that in 2016 dug (and filled in) a giant hole to nowhere has a new holiday stunt this year.

For $15, customers can sign up at Cards Against Humanity Saves America, and will receive six "America-saving surprises" in the mail.

"It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out," the company notes on its site.

The surprises remain secret, of course, but some or all of them involve President Donald Trump's proposed wall between the US and Mexico.

"We've purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built," the site says. "All Cards Against Humanity Saves America recipients will get an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of our promise to fight the wall, some new cards and a few other surprises."

Cards Against Humanity, of course, is the famously naughty party game born out of a 2010 Kickstarter campaign that raised nearly 400 percent of its goal. Players try to outwit the others by playing a card with a word or phrase that pairs humorously with another card.

Like most Cards Against Humanity promotions, this one is limited. The first 150,000 people who sign up will get in. A countdown clock showed that nearly half the spots were already gone by 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

Have more questions? The vehemently anti-Trump FAQ tackles some of them. For those who want to cancel their order, the company replies, "We'd like to cancel the 2016 election, but neither of us is going to get what we want."