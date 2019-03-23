Captain Marvel zooms past Wonder Woman on way to $900 million

Captain Marvel continues to soar at the box office, and is close to crossing the $900 million mark in global earnings.
The superhero film, starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, has earned more than $834 million worldwide, Box Office Mojo reported Friday. That breaks down to more than $295 million domestically and $538 million outside the US.
That $834 million jets Captain Marvel past 2017's Wonder Woman and 2002's Spider-Man, which both earned $822 million globally.
The film topped the box office for its first two weeks in theaters, but will likely shed that title this week to Jordan Peele's new horror movie, Us.
