Captain Marvel zooming toward $1 billion at the global box office

Marvel

2019 was a slow year at the box office until Captain Marvel fell through the roof of that Blockbuster Video store. But the Brie Larson film has been making up for it.

The Marvel superhero movie has now passed the global box office receipts of films including 2017's Justice League and 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, and is likely to top $1 billion within a week or two.

According to Disney, the movie has now made $760 million internationally, surpassing Justice League's $658 million and Amazing Spider-Man's $758 million, as well as X-Men: Days of Future Past's $748 million and Suicide Squad's $747 million. The film is No. 22 on the list of superhero films as far as global success.

The film remained No. 1 in almost all international markets, including Japan, where it opened this weekend earning $5.6 million, the highest first stand-alone character MCU opening weekend ever there.

In the US, Captain Marvel won the box office for a second straight week with an estimated $69 million. So far, it's earned $266 million domestically.

The billion-dollar club seems easily within reach for Captain Marvel. DC's Aquaman passed that coveted mark in January, becoming the first DC Extended Universe feature to hit that milestone. Black Panther also joined that rare club in 2018.