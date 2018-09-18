Captain Marvel reactions: Why punch an old woman?

Captain Marvel's first trailer hit the internet in a blaze of energy Tuesday morning, and fans have quickly clung to one particular moment.
Brie Larson's character stands before an older woman on a train, leering at her like she's something villainous. The older woman just smiles up at her, seemingly happy as can be. And then Captain Marvel socks her straight in the jaw with a punch.
Now to be fair, just before the scene the trailer plays Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) voice saying "We have no idea what threats are out there," before the suprising attack, and many fans are reacting in wonder themselves.
And seeing that it has been previously revealed that Captain Marvel will be facing the shapechanging Skrulls, this post points that out.
Other fans are celebrating the look of Captain Marvel (whose human alter-ego is Carol Danvers) and the throwback 90's world she will be in.
The younger Nick Fury is already being compared to Samuel L. Jackson's appearance in the cult classic Pulp Fiction.
Others are excited to see Phil Coulson's return in the form of a de-aged Clark Gregg.
Meanwhile, Brie Larson has an interesting question regarding her character's action figure.
Captain Marvel comes to theaters on March 8, 2019. Danvers fans: get ready to wait.
