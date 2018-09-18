Captain Marvel reactions: Why punch an old woman?

Marvel Entertainment

Captain Marvel's first trailer hit the internet in a blaze of energy Tuesday morning, and fans have quickly clung to one particular moment.

Brie Larson's character stands before an older woman on a train, leering at her like she's something villainous. The older woman just smiles up at her, seemingly happy as can be. And then Captain Marvel socks her straight in the jaw with a punch.

Now to be fair, just before the scene the trailer plays Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) voice saying "We have no idea what threats are out there," before the suprising attack, and many fans are reacting in wonder themselves.

Yeah March can’t come soon enough so the film can explain this 😅 #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/3phm5CV9JH — Joshua Forrest (@Joshpforrest) September 18, 2018

All I can think about is when #CaptainMarvel punches that old woman in the face and how much faith that trailer has in its fans to know "she's right to do this" and I love everything about that. — TJ Hizer (@TJatMovies) September 18, 2018

My timeline is now full of the same smiling old woman getting punched in the face and I can't help but laugh #CaptainMarvel — Ewan Johnson (@ew_blue98) September 18, 2018

And seeing that it has been previously revealed that Captain Marvel will be facing the shapechanging Skrulls, this post points that out.

Well looks like we get to see the skrull race in the movie, You guys didn't really think the old lady was a human did you? lol #CaptainMarvel — Nick (@kodiak138) September 18, 2018

Other fans are celebrating the look of Captain Marvel (whose human alter-ego is Carol Danvers) and the throwback 90's world she will be in.

Carol gets her powers from Blockbuster Video confirmed 😄 #CaptainMarvel https://t.co/wcQqSP5zuJ — Gill 2K (@gill2k) September 18, 2018

marvel studios: how can we make the #CaptainMarvel movie as 90s as possible?

marvel studios, putting in a blockbuster video shot: ah perfect pic.twitter.com/g6cQPDewqi — nikki of themiscyra (@queenscallop) September 18, 2018

The younger Nick Fury is already being compared to Samuel L. Jackson's appearance in the cult classic Pulp Fiction.

Others are excited to see Phil Coulson's return in the form of a de-aged Clark Gregg.

Meanwhile, Brie Larson has an interesting question regarding her character's action figure.

Captain Marvel comes to theaters on March 8, 2019. Danvers fans: get ready to wait.