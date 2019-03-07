Captain Marvel could score a super-powered box office debut

Marvel

It looks like Captain Marvel is going to have a Marvel-ous time at the box office. The film technically opens Friday, but Deadline predicts that the film will score $20 million to $24 million just from Thursday preview showings.

The site warns that these are rough estimates, not official numbers from Disney, and may increase or decrease when the true figures come in. Still, the site was confident enough to predict "one of the best box office-grossing days that 2019 has seen to date after How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World's first Saturday (Feb. 23) of $22.2 million."

The site notes that Captain Marvel may end up claiming the second-highest preview night for a March movie, behind only 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which made $27.7 million. CNET's sister site, ComicBook.com, reports that Captain Marvel is showing in 4,310 theaters on opening weekend whereas Batman v. Superman opened in 4,242.

Ticket site Fandango has already noted that Captain Marvel is the site's top advance seller since Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

Hollywood needs a superhero right about now. Box Office Mojo reports that overall domestic box office numbers are down 27 percent compared to last year at this time, and Captain Marvel is expected to outperform all other movie weekends so far in 2019.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson as superhero Carol Danvers, and has been heavily promoted for its connection to the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, which in turns follows up 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

This story will be updated as box-office numbers are reported.