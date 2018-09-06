Brie Larson made sure we all knew Marvel news was coming, and yet we still weren't properly prepared for Wednesday's first look at the hero Captain Marvel, thanks to Entertainment Weekly. We still don't have all the answers, but we do know it's going to be a long wait till March, and we're going to be theorizing all the way there.

Captain Marvel arrives next year on International Women's Day, March 8, capping off the longest wait we've had between MCU movies in years. The film will be the 21st in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the MCU's first female-led flick, and people are Here For It.

We know Larson will be playing Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who becomes a superhero after a meeting with the Kree alien named Mar-Vell; her powers include flight, super strength, and the ability to absorb and use energy (meaning she can shoot energy blasts and lasers from her hands). From the photos, it appears she'll be a part of Starforce, a collection of elite Kree warriors brought together by the Supreme Intelligence.

Lashana Lynch is playing her best friend, Maria Rambeau and another Air Force pilot with the call sign Photon; according to EW she's also a single mother to a young daughter.

Now, thanks to EW, we also know more about where we'll begin the film and what we'll see. "Captain Marvel sidesteps the traditional origin-story template, and when it begins, Carol already has her powers," writes Devan Coogan in EW.

"You have this Kree part of her that's unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive," Larson said to EW. "Then there's this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It's the thing that gets her in trouble, but it's also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her." Some have taken this to mean she is physically, completely half-Kree, marking a serious departure from her origin story in the comics.

And Larson gave us more on the extremely human character: "She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She's also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she's the first one out there and doesn't always wait for orders. But the (not) waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw."

Director Anna Boden expands on that. "What makes (Danvers) special is just how human she is," she says. "She's funny, but doesn't always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn't always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity -- and all of its messiness."

We've all been clamoring for a look at Larson in costume, and info about her character, and with no official releases yet we were getting antsy, especially after last month's "accidental" merchandise reveals.

Captain Marvel is directed by Boden and Ryan Fleck, and the film also stars Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Annette Benning, Samuel L. Jackson and others.

The big question now is: How long till a trailer, Marvel?

