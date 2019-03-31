Captain Marvel about to blast past $1 billion at box office

Marvel

It's no longer the top movie at the weekend box office, but globally, Captain Marvel continues to soar. The Brie Larson superhero movie earned another $47 million worldwide this weekend. Of that, $21 million was earned in the U.S.

That brings the film's worldwide earnings to $991 million, meaning it's almost certain to join the $1 billion club this week.

Another Disney film topped the weekend box office, knocking Jordan Peele's Us from the top spot. The live-action remake of Dumbo flew to the No. 1 spot, earning $45 million at U.S. theaters and $71 million internationally. But that was disappointing considering, as BoxOfficeMojo noted, it fell short of Disney's expectations it would cross $50 million.

The billion-dollar box-office club is growing. Aquaman crossed the threshold in January. Black Panther also earned more than $1 billion in 2018. Avengers: Infinity War went even further, crossing the $2 billion mark in the summer of 2018.