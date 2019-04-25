On this podcast, we talk about:
- A preview of Facebook's F8 and a review of its earnings.
- Our scoop on 20 cities that are expecting to get 5G for the Galaxy S10 5G.
- The fact that bootleg streaming devices are infested with malware.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Can Facebook earn our trust back at its F8 conference? (The 3:59, Ep. 550)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.