CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sci-Tech

Buzz Aldrin calls for a migration to Mars

In an op-ed piece, the Apollo 11 astronaut said it's time to get serious about putting humans on the Red Planet.

gettyimages-1132394218.jpg

Buzz Aldrin wants us to go to Mars.

 Emma McIntyre/Getty

For Buzz Aldrin, the moon is no longer enough. 

Aldrin, who walked on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission almost 50 years ago, penned an op-ed in the Washington Post Wednesday, calling on Congress and President Donald Trump to get behind a serious effort to create a permanent human presence on Mars. 

"Human nature — and potentially the ultimate survival of our species — demands humanity's continued outward reach into the universe," Aldrin wrote.

He's not talking about "clever robots" or rovers, either, saying that as much as he appreciates NASA's work on unmanned missions, it's time Mars is explored by "by living, breathing, walking, talking, caring and daring men and women."

Aldrin thinks we need to establish permanent settlements on Mars, and fairly soon.

"All of this is within reach for humans alive now, but it starts with a unified next step in space," he wrote. 

Expect a major asteroid strike in your lifetime, NASA head says: Visions of space rocks slamming into Earth aren't just for dinosaurs and Hollywood movies.

Drone delivers life-saving kidney for successful implant: Surgeons receive a donated organ via an unmanned aerial system and use it on a real patient.

Next Article: Kentucky Derby horses get first-class treatment on Air Horse One