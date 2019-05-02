Buzz Aldrin calls for a migration to Mars

Emma McIntyre/Getty

For Buzz Aldrin, the moon is no longer enough.

Aldrin, who walked on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission almost 50 years ago, penned an op-ed in the Washington Post Wednesday, calling on Congress and President Donald Trump to get behind a serious effort to create a permanent human presence on Mars.

"Human nature — and potentially the ultimate survival of our species — demands humanity's continued outward reach into the universe," Aldrin wrote.

He's not talking about "clever robots" or rovers, either, saying that as much as he appreciates NASA's work on unmanned missions, it's time Mars is explored by "by living, breathing, walking, talking, caring and daring men and women."

Aldrin thinks we need to establish permanent settlements on Mars, and fairly soon.

"All of this is within reach for humans alive now, but it starts with a unified next step in space," he wrote.