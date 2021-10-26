Google quarterly profit soars as advertising sales continue to grow

Getty

Google says its quarterly profit jumped 68 percent, boosted by continued sales growth at its namesake internet search and other advertising businesses.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Google parent Alphabet posted a profit of $18.94 billion, or $27.99 per share, up from $11.25 billion, or $16.40 per share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 41 percent to $65.12 billion. Those figures beat analysts' estimates of $23.47 per share and $63.45 billion in revenue, according to Yahoo.

The Mountain View, California-based tech titan's search revenue increased 44 percent to $37.93 billion, while revenue from YouTube ads increased 43 percent to $7.21 billion.

The better-than-expected results, which mark Google's fifth-consecutive quarter of beating Wall Street expectations, comes as the company continues to face intense government and regulatory scrutiny.

The company currently faces several major antitrust lawsuits, including a landmark case by the US Department of Justice, and two complaints from bipartisan coalitions of states. Regulators and prosecutors are investigating everything from Google's app store to broader business practices around its Android operating system, which continues to reign as the most dominant mobile software platform in the world.

But lawmakers have especially focused on Google's dominance in web search, and on digital advertising. The company processes around 90% of all online searches in the US. That dominance of the market is the foundation of Google's massive advertising business, which generates almost all of the company's sales.