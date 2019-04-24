CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Bumble will use AI to protect you from unwanted dick pics

The dating app's Private Detector feature rolls out in June.

private-detector.png

Tired of *ahem* junk mail? Bumble will use AI to blur inappropriate pics. 

 Bumble

Unsolicited lewd photos can be a hazard of online dating. 

The founders of dating app Bumble, though, want to make it easier to avoid those pics.

Dating apps Badoo, Bumble, Chappy, and Lumen are getting a new AI feature called Private Detector, which will automatically blur out potentially inappropriate images and give you a heads-up so you know what you're about to see -- or ignore. From there, you can decide if you want to view the image, block it or even report it. 

The feature comes from Bumble co-founders Whitney Wolfe Herd and Andrey Andreev. In a statement Wednesday, they said the feature works in real time with 98 percent accuracy and will be a part of all those apps in June. 

"The digital world can be a very unsafe place overrun with lewd, hateful and inappropriate behavior. There's limited accountability, making it difficult to deter people from engaging in poor behavior," Herd said in a statement. 

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 strangest dating apps
3:01
Next Article: Galaxy Fold review: The potential and peril of foldable phones have never been clearer