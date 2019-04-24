Unsolicited lewd photos can be a hazard of online dating.
The founders of dating app Bumble, though, want to make it easier to avoid those pics.
Dating apps Badoo, Bumble, Chappy, and Lumen are getting a new AI feature called Private Detector, which will automatically blur out potentially inappropriate images and give you a heads-up so you know what you're about to see -- or ignore. From there, you can decide if you want to view the image, block it or even report it.
The feature comes from Bumble co-founders Whitney Wolfe Herd and Andrey Andreev. In a statement Wednesday, they said the feature works in real time with 98 percent accuracy and will be a part of all those apps in June.
"The digital world can be a very unsafe place overrun with lewd, hateful and inappropriate behavior. There's limited accountability, making it difficult to deter people from engaging in poor behavior," Herd said in a statement.
Bumble will use AI to protect you from unwanted dick pics
