Bumble will use AI to protect you from unwanted dick pics

Bumble

Unsolicited lewd photos can be a hazard of online dating.

The founders of dating app Bumble, though, want to make it easier to avoid those pics.

Dating apps Badoo, Bumble, Chappy, and Lumen are getting a new AI feature called Private Detector, which will automatically blur out potentially inappropriate images and give you a heads-up so you know what you're about to see -- or ignore. From there, you can decide if you want to view the image, block it or even report it.

The feature comes from Bumble co-founders Whitney Wolfe Herd and Andrey Andreev. In a statement Wednesday, they said the feature works in real time with 98 percent accuracy and will be a part of all those apps in June.

"The digital world can be a very unsafe place overrun with lewd, hateful and inappropriate behavior. There's limited accountability, making it difficult to deter people from engaging in poor behavior," Herd said in a statement.