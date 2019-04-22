BTS earns highest Billboard Hot 100 debut for K-pop group

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

K-pop superstars BTS -- arguably currently the most popular boy band in the world -- is breaking records yet again with its song Boy With Luv.

Boy With Luv, featuring American pop star Halsey, is the first single from the Korean boy band's new album Map of the Soul: Persona. Debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart makes this the highest-charting song by a Korean pop group ever, according to reports on Monday.

It seems as though Boy With Luv is the kind of chart-topping tune that is breaking more than one kind of record.

The music video for Boy With Luv also smashed YouTube's record for the most views in the first 24 hours of release. The video attracted 74.6 million views in the its 24 hours, demolishing previous viewership records by music acts Ariana Grande and Blackpink.

Boy With Luv also broke the record for fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube, achieving the mark in less than two days.

When BTS performed its new single Boy With Luv on Saturday Night Live on April 13, the official video of the performance didn't just get record numbers on YouTube, it also marked the first time a South Korean musical act had ever performed on the NBC show.

And last year, BTS also managed to dominate Instagram by having the biggest fandom community.