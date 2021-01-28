Bridgerton is Netflix's most popular show yet (according to Netflix)

Netflix

Netflix's Bridgerton was watched by more than 82 million accounts in its first month, making the soapy period drama the service's biggest series ever, Netflix said Thursday. That would put Bridgerton ahead of The Witcher, followed by Lupin, then Stranger Things' third season and the fourth season of Money Heist to round out the top five most popular Netflix original series.

Netflix's popularity figures always need disclaimers.

To start, Netflix counts a show as watched after two minutes. That's a much more generous standard than, for example, Nielsen uses to gauge the audience of shows on regular TV. Netflix has argued in the past that it needn't conform to legacy TV standards like Nielsen's, which were developed to measure the reach of advertising. Netflix, after all, has no ads.

Still, Bridgerton, which chronicles steamy romances among debutantes and their suitors, hits the two-minute mark before the viewer has glimpsed either of the two characters in the show's main couple. Watching two minutes of Bridgerton means you've watched is 0.4% of Bridgerton.

Netflix's stats also aren't independently verified, nor are they backed up by detailed data from the company, putting Netflix is in the position to cherry-pick highlights without much transparency. Traditional media companies, by contrast, have their box office performance independently monitored, and they're at the mercy of third parties like Nielsen as the barometer for TV shows.

Netflix declined to comment.

For years, Netflix was notoriously tight-lipped about viewership. The creator of House of Cards, which put Netflix's original content efforts on the map, once said the company wouldn't even share viewership metrics with him. But within the last two years, Netflix has grown much chattier about the popularity of its shows and movies to help recruit talent and stoke buzz. Netflix also added a top-trending ranking to its service, so people can see what the most popular titles streaming on Netflix in their country are on any given day.

But Netflix's audience stats have exasperated parts of the TV industry for being unverified, unsupported and disclosed without much accountability. Even Bridgerton's latest numbers from Netflix contradict what Netflix had projected just three weeks earlier. On Jan. 5, Netflix said it projected Bridgerton's first-month audience would be 63 million accounts. Thursday's final number deviates from that by 30%.

But as Netflix grows bigger, so too do its shows. At the end of last year, Netflix surpassed 200 million global members, further cementing its dominance of subscription streaming video. By growing its total subscriber base globally, the biggest hits on Netflix each year tend to get bigger than the ones that came before.

Bridgerton, for example, has ranked in the top 10 of all titles streaming on Netflix in every country the service operates except Japan; Bridgerton hit No. 1 at some point in 83 countries, including the US, the UK, Brazil, France, India and South Africa.

To compare Bridgerton's popularity to Netflix's previous viewership stats, disclosures for past titles are listed below. All the following figures are for the titles' first four weeks of release using the two-minute metric, except for Netflix's projections where noted:

Prior to this year, Netflix counted views differently. Netflix would count something as "watched" when you got through 70% of it, either of the first episode for a series or of a film's total runtime. Netflix says the new two-minute threshold is more fair to all titles, regardless of their length. But it also means the new stats have inflated viewership numbers by about one-third compared with the old ones.

These are previous viewership stats under the old rules. They're figures Netflix released (or projected, where noted) for the first four weeks of release.