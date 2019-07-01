The Bottle Cap Challenge kicking its way to viral fame

Meet your latest viral internet obsession: The Bottle Cap Challenge.
Max Holloway, current UFC Featherweight champion, kicked things off, literally. On Friday, Holloway shared a video where he performs a spinning back kick and by doing so, opens a capped bottle.
"Passing this on to our guy John Mayer," Holloway wrote in a tweet.
And guess what? The singer-songwriter showed his own MMA-like skills in a video he shared on Saturday, delivering a kick that not only spun the cap, but took it clean off.
This challenge is a lot more technically complex than the ALS ice-bucket challenge that was all the rage in 2014. Most everyone can shiver through a bucket of ice water, but not everyone can successfully aim a kick at a tiny bottle cap with the right kind of angle and force.
That doesn't stop people from trying -- and some from succeeding -- whether famous or not.
Actor Jason Statham managed to send the cap spinning off like a little UFO.
Fighter Conor McGregor executed it beautifully. As people did with the ice-bucket challenge, he challenged another person to complete the challenge -- in his case, boxer Floyd Mayweather. This is almost certainly a stab at McGregor's superiority as a "complete" fighter after he lost to Mayweather in a boxing match in August 2017.
Kids can do it, too, at least 11-year-old Lennon Thompson.
Not to mention Holloway's own son, Rush, who's just 6, but apparently a chip off the MMA block.
But some of us know from the start this challenge requires more grace and skill than we will ever acquire, so why not have fun with the concept?
Some on social media are also arguing about how exactly it should be executed -- that's how you know it's now a thing.
It might be a good thing that this challenge hit when U.S. schools are mostly out for summer vacation. Teachers have already suffered through the water bottle-flipping trend, and this one looks like it could lead to some toe-tally serious injuries.
Spider-Man: Far From Home a perfect Endgame epilogue: Swing back into the MCU with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in this joyous globetrotting adventure.
New Stranger Things clothing lets you wear Demogorgons.: The Netflix hit inspires an H&M collection from another dimension -- the 1980s.
Discuss: The Bottle Cap Challenge kicking its way to viral fame
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.