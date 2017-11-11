Bose's new Noise-masking Sleepbuds may change your life

Enlarge Image Bose

Bose has been quietly introducing some unconventional products over the last few months, including its Hearphones and Soundwear Companion Speaker, but its upcoming Noise-Masking Sleepbuds are making an unprecedented debut -- for Bose anyway. The company is pre-selling prototypes via an Indiegogo crowd-funding campaign.

"Help us put an end to sleepless nights," a note at the top of the campaign states. "We want your feedback to improve our latest innovation."

Slated to retail for $249, Bose is offering early-bird pricing starting at $150 (that tier sold out quickly), with a limited supply of units available. The Sleepbuds are "estimated" to ship to backers in February of 2018.

A video (see below) shows how one would wear the buds at night, as well as a companion app that pipes in soothing sounds.

"They're tiny, comfortable and replace the sounds of busy city streets, noisy neighbors or a snoring partner with soothing sounds to help you fall asleep -- and stay asleep," Bose says. "By crowd-sourcing real feedback from real people like you, who are living the problem, we can work together to ensure we're delivering on our promise."

Bose says the Sleepbuds are equipped with a silver-zinc rechargeable battery that can last two nights on a single charge and a charging case that provides one extra charge is included. It's also worth noting that you can use the app to set an alarm that wakes you up but not your sleep partner.

The marketing material doesn't mention anything about the buds playing music, but we're checking with Bose on that and will confirm whether they can -- or can't play music.

As with any crowd-funding campaign, we always remind folks that there's a chance the product you back may never ship. But with a company like Bose behind this campaign, the risk seems pretty small.