It's been nearly 20 years since anyone booked a ticket on a supersonic jet, but Boom is set to take a big step toward its goal of bringing that option back to commercial passengers.

The Denver-based startup is scheduled to unveil its XB-1 supersonic jet on Oct. 7. The XB-1 is a one-third scale demonstrator of the Overture, which Boom hopes will be the first commercial supersonic jet since the Concorde.

Boom

"Overture will take you from New York to London in three and a half hours, or San Francisco to Tokyo in six." CEO Blake Scholl told me. In addition to being the fastest commercial jet ever built, the Overture will operate 100% carbon neutral, Boom says.

Watch the video above to see more of my interview with Scholl and learn about the technology Boom says will make its jets faster and more efficient than the Concorde.

Boom expects test flights of the XB-1 to begin sometime in 2021, with the goal of putting Overture into service by 2030.