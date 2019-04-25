Bond 25: Rami Malek hints that he'll be the villain

@007 Twitter

Daniel Craig's James Bond is probably facing off against Rami Malek in the superspy's 25th movie.

We got our first details about the next Bond adventure via livestream from GoldenEye, the Jamaican villa where author Ian Fleming created the character, on Thursday.

We didn't get a title, but producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that Bond isn't on active service when the movie begins. We'll instead find him chilling in Jamaica, but we all know that won't last long.

It'll be Daniel Craig's final outing as the superspy. Lea Seydoux will also reprise her role as Madeleine Swann from 2015's Spectre. Also returning are Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q. Rory Kinnear as Bond pal Tanner and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter.

Joining the franchise are Oscar winner Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch (from Captain Marvel), Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. We didn't get any details about the new characters, but Malek's video message left us with a sense that he'll be Bond's nemesis in the movie.

"I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond won't have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing," he said.

It'll be shot in Jamaica, Norway, Italy and London's Pinewood Studios.

True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga took the helm from Danny Boyle last September, and the movie is set for release on April 8, 2020. The movie will be written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

