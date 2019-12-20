Boeing Starliner's first launch runs into problems following SpaceX success

NASA/Boeing

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner, a brand new capsule designed to ferry astronauts to space, cut through the predawn light of a cool Florida morning atop an Atlas V rocket on Friday. The launch marks an important milestone in NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which aims to launch astronauts from American soil to the International Space Station for the first time since 2011 -- and follows similar success for SpaceX's Crew Dragon in March.

Ever since the retirement of NASA's space shuttle program in early 2011, American astronauts have been hitching rides to the ISS aboard Russian rockets. The Commercial Crew Program is meant to bring those capabilities back to the US and has entrusted SpaceX and Boeing to do so.

"The Kennedy Space Center is back," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said before Friday's launch. "The commercial partners are doing amazing things, it feels really good to be here right now."

Just over an hour after Bridenstine's comments, United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket carried the Starliner capsule, containing a dummy named Rosie, toward the space station.

However, Starliner missed the proper orbital insertion, and the burn to rendezvous with the space station didn't occur. The live broadcast was paused, so it's unclear how this will impact the mission.

"Starliner has an off-nominal insertion, but we have spacecraft control. The guidance and control team is assessing their next maneuver," Boeing tweeted.

The launch comes at a time when Boeing's safety record is under fire, following two crashes of its 737 Max passenger planes and the subsequent grounding of that fleet. There was no talk of the 737 Max during NASA's broadcast, with all eyes at Cape Canaveral firmly focused on the Starliner's first flight to space.

It's also just the beginning of Starliner's mission, with the capsule now set to dock with the ISS on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 5:27 a.m. PT. Following a week at the station, Starliner will undock on Dec. 28 and head for Earth, where upon reentry it will deploy parachutes and sail safely back to the ground in New Mexico.

Dates for crewed launches of the Boeing Starliner and SpaceX's Crew Dragon have not been laid out by NASA, but Bridenstine holds high hopes those two providers will be taking astronauts to space within months.

"We have two different commercial crew providers and I'm confident that we will have, in the first part of 2020, at least one successful launch with astronauts," he said. He also didn't rule out future Soyuz launches, suggesting that American astronauts may still hitch rides on the Russian-built rockets in the future.

"We want Americans launching on Soyuz rockets and we want Russians launching on commercial rockets," he said.

First published at 3:52 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5 a.m. PT: Adds detail about the off-nominal insertion.