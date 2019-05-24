Following a pair of deadly crashes involving Boeing's 737 Max 8 jetliner, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly opened an investigation into the company.
The SEC is probing whether Boeing properly disclosed issues with shareholders about the aircraft before the crashes, Bloomberg reported Friday. The SEC is also looking into the aircraft manufacturer's accounting to ensure financial statements are accurate, anonymous sources told Bloomberg. The SEC declined to comment.
The 737 Max planes have been grounded and are under intense scrutiny since two crashes killed a total of 346 passengers and crew. In March, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa. In October, Lion Air flight 610 crashed in the Java Sea, 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia.
In May, Boeing said a software update to a flight control system that's at the center of the crash investigations was ready for Federal Aviation Administration approval. The agency hasn't given a timeline on when the 737 Max might be allowed to return to flight.
Boeing didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple is nixing iPhone parenting apps: Here's why: Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown between Apple and iOS developers.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Last week, Amazon announced it will decrease the standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one. In this Tech Minute, here's how this change will impact your deliveries.
Discuss: Boeing faces SEC investigation over deadly 737 Max wrecks, report says
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.