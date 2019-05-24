Boeing faces SEC investigation over deadly 737 Max wrecks, report says

Boeing

Following a pair of deadly crashes involving Boeing's 737 Max 8 jetliner, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly opened an investigation into the company.

The SEC is probing whether Boeing properly disclosed issues with shareholders about the aircraft before the crashes, Bloomberg reported Friday. The SEC is also looking into the aircraft manufacturer's accounting to ensure financial statements are accurate, anonymous sources told Bloomberg. The SEC declined to comment.

The 737 Max planes have been grounded and are under intense scrutiny since two crashes killed a total of 346 passengers and crew. In March, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa. In October, Lion Air flight 610 crashed in the Java Sea, 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia.

In May, Boeing said a software update to a flight control system that's at the center of the crash investigations was ready for Federal Aviation Administration approval. The agency hasn't given a timeline on when the 737 Max might be allowed to return to flight.

Boeing didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Boeing CEO: 737 Max soon to be one of the safest planes