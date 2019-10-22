Blue Origin unites aerospace team to get America back to the moon

Blue Origin

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world, and he wants America to get back to the moon. To do this, his company Blue Origin will work with some big names in aerospace to make it happen.

Blue Origin partnered with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper to develop a Human Landing System for NASA's Artemis program, according to a release Tuesday. The goal is to land on the surface of the moon, once again, in 2024.

Each of the four companies will have different responsibilities to accomplish that goal. Blue Origin, the lead for the project, is handling the mission engineer and the lunar lander among other tasks. Lockheed Martin will develop the reusable Ascent Element vehicle and will handle flight operations and training. Northrop Grumman is in charge of the Transfer Element, the vehicle that will take the crew down to the moon. Draper will handle descent guidance and flight avionics.

Blue Origin unveiled its lunar lander, called Blue Moon, back in May. It also fired its moon landing engine for the first time back in May.

Aside from attempting to go back to the moon, Blue Origin is also in the midst of developing its space tourism business. It plans to start sending passengers into orbit sometime in 2020.