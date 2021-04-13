Enlarge Image Soichi Noguchi/JAXA

It's been a banner year for space imagery already. We've stared at a scenic hill on Mars and marveled at a fresh look at the Veil Nebula, and now we have an enchanting time lapse captured on board the Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft. It will take your mind off Earth for a few precious seconds.

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, one of 10 crew members currently on board the International Space Station, shared the time lapse on Monday. The short video shows a black and blue field of stars sliding across the frame.

I didn’t think the views could get any better, then my crewmate @Astro_Soichi took this night timelapse from Resilience and I was blown away. pic.twitter.com/2aKD9bgzJ4 — Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) April 12, 2021

"I didn't think the views could get any better, then my crewmate Soichi Noguchi took this night timelapse from Resilience and I was blown away," Hopkins tweeted. Noguchi is with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and shared a ride with Hopkins and two other NASA astronauts to the ISS as part of the Crew-1 mission in November.

The four astronauts recently reparked their SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience capsule at the ISS to make room for incoming missions.

Besides doing science work on the ISS, Noguchi has been busy snapping images from space and sharing them on social media, including a still photo of the Milky Way as seen from the "Dragon eye." It's a glorious shot that shows the beauty of the cosmos in a way we don't usually see from down on Earth.

Follow CNET's 2021 Space Calendar to stay up to date with all the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your own Google Calendar.