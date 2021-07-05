Blade star Stephen Dorff says Marvel's Black Widow 'looks like garbage'

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Stephen Dorff isn't holding back his views of Marvel's latest superhero flick Black Widow. The actor, who played villain Deacon Frost in 1998's Blade, unleashed on the Scarlett Johansson-starring film.

"I still hunt out the good s**t because I don't want to be in Black Widow," he told Independent in an interview published on Monday. "It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people."

"I'm embarrassed for Scarlett!" he continued. "I'm sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I'm embarrassed for her. I don't want to be in those movies. I really don't. I'll find that kid director that's gonna be the next Kubrick and I'll act for him instead."

The 47-year-old is best known for starring in S.F.W. (1994), Cecil B Demented (2000), Sofia Coppola's Somewhere (2010) and season 3 of HBO's True Detective (2019). His most recent project is Embattled, a sport drama about an MMA fighter.

Marvel fans aren't over the moon about the review.

Stephen Dorff : “I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage, like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for them, for Scarlett! I don’t want to be in those movies. I’ll find the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”



Also Stephen Dorff : pic.twitter.com/B1w3bUKi0C — 🚶🏽‍♀️ (@formermerc) July 5, 2021

Stephen Dorff: I’m embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson for being in Black Widow.



*googles Stephen Dorff acting credits*



Me: pic.twitter.com/G8KizydNUd — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 5, 2021

Stephen Dorff says something ignorant about Marvel movies, Black Widow, and Scarlett Johansson



All of us: pic.twitter.com/HHceapGtW0 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 5, 2021

Here is the list of Stephen Dorff's movies that everyone should watch before die.



pic.twitter.com/Nui444mMGp — fullvikas (@not_vikash) July 5, 2021

Black Widow, focused on the origins of super spy Natasha Romanoff, premieres in the US on July 9.