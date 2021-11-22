Blade Runner TV show confirmed by Ridley Scott

Warner Bros.

Iconic sci-fi franchise Blade Runner is getting a TV series, director Ridley Scott told the BBC on Monday. The pilot episode of Blade Runner has already been written, along with a series outline of what will happen. Meanwhile, he said, a pilot for an Alien show is currently being written.

Director Ridley Scott, says the Blade Runner and Alien TV shows are in development and they are putting together the 'bible' of both projectshttps://t.co/niPYpaHxfG #R4Today pic.twitter.com/4vTPGyZXtz — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) November 22, 2021

Scott directed the original Blade Runner in 1982. Denis Villeneuve took over as director for the 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049. The show that Scott discussed with the BBC is separate from anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which premiered earlier this month on Adult Swim.

Scott helmed the first Alien movie in 1979, with other directors taking over for the three sequels and two Alien vs. Predator spinoffs. He returned to direct prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

It's likely that the Alien show Scott referenced is the one under development for FX by Legion creator Noah Hawley.