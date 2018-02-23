In "Black Panther," Michael B. Jordan plays Killmonger, a bad guy to be reckoned with. But when his real life came in for some Twitter teasing, he struck back with supervillain prowess.
First, Twitter user Chris sent out a tweet about Jordan that -- to be fair -- seemed to be admiring, not mocking, the actor for some of the unconventional elements of his life.
And then Jordan responded, throwing out a few anime character names in the process.
Anime fans wanted Jordan's bona fides, which he quickly supplied.
And then the voice of Naruto from the anime of the same name weighed in.
If there's a lesson to be learned here, it's live how you want. Love your anime, love your parents. Just get Jordan's height right.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.