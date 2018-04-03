Over the weekend, Marvel's hit Black Panther froze out fellow Disney film Frozen, passing Elsa, Anna and chums to become the tenth-highest-grossing worldwide movie release ever.

#BlackPanther has topped 'Frozen' to become the 10th highest grossing worldwide release of all-time: https://t.co/6sGGJ0mYuz pic.twitter.com/Om7Cktlu32 — Box Office Mojo (@boxofficemojo) April 3, 2018

As this chart from Box Office Mojo shows, Black Panther has earned $1.27 billion worldwide, behind 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, at $1.33 billion. 2009's Avatar still leads all competitors with $2.78 billion earned worldwide.

It's just another Tuesday in Wakanda for the record-smashing Black Panther, which stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the mysterious superpowered king of the fictional African nation.

Black Panther recently passed 2012's The Avengers to become the biggest-grossing superhero film of all time. It won the weekend box-office crown for five straight weekends, before finally falling to Pacific Rim: Uprising. It enjoyed the second-biggest opening weekend for a Marvel Studios film, after The Avengers, and it's only the fourth film to top $100 million in each of its first two weekends.

Don't worry about Anna and Elsa, though, The Arendelle royals long-ago learned how to let it go.